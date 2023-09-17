Introducing the naughty new pet brand BasicBxch from Blackpool that people are calling the Ann Summers for dogs
The tasty treats are described as all-natural and healthy – but are wrapped in hilariously blush-inducing packaging.
Products are named after ‘rude’ body parts, with branding that you might associate with hen party paraphernalia.
Kelly Robinson, 38, created the disruptive brand – named BasicBxch – as a ‘bit of cheeky fun’.
Kelly, who has a degree in creative writing, said: “Dogs don’t need this, they’d be happy with anything. It’s for us really, it’s something a bit cheeky and a little Instagram moment, for people like me who enjoy spoiling their fur-babies. The treats themselves are really healthy and all-natural. It’s stuff they should be eating anyway, but just in a funnier way for us to have a little laugh at.”
She’s created a range of ‘Randy Candy’ – including the ‘Bollock Lolly’, which has been shortlisted for the PetQuip awards.
Toys include the ‘Rug Muncher’ and an eco-friendly rope toy shaped like meat and two veg.
"We are the anti-social dog brand. It’s a very girly brand, very pink and punk. It’s kind of for your hen party crowd, but for those who’ve got dogs.”
BasicBxtch has been featured as part of the Small Business Britain's top 100 businesses for their #smallbizsat campaign.
"I’m the only one on there from Blackpool, and it’s just such a good feeling that other people actually like what I’m doing.”
The full range of pet products are available online, and a selection of treats can be purchased from AuntySocial on Topping Street, Blackpool.