15 of the best places for Sunday lunch in and around Blackpool, according to our readers

For many, it’s the best meal of the week – and there’s plenty of places in and around Blackpool plating up a quality Sunday dinner.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST

A heaving plate of meat covered in gravy, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and a healthy serving of vegetables – the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes.

We asked our readers which places served the best Sunday lunch in and around Blackpool.

This is what they said:

Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LB. "Thoroughly enjoyed the meal, the atmosphere and the service once again."

2. The Tramway

Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6ET. "Lovely little café, great food and excellent service from the staff."

3. Teapot Cafe

Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6DZ. "Divine food, great company and a great chilled out atmosphere."

4. Cosy Jazz Café

Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8ER. "Quiet place to sit and drink, fantastic food, great service."

5. The No. 4

Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA. "Nice tasty fast served food with spot on service."

6. Cube Bar Kitchen

