The family-friendly venue, on Talbot Road, offers a place where parents can enjoy a moment's peace without having to bribe the little-ones to sit still.

The cafe, which opened in summer 2023, has a range of indoor play areas - including role play activities, a ball pool and a fun science lab!

Kathryn Titman, cafe owner, said: "We have a science and medical theme, but every month we offer a different theme to keep kids interested. This month is Jurassic January, next month is Love To Travel."

There is also a sensory room and toys for tiny tots - as well as educational activities for older children.

"The idea is that you can bring the whole family, and older ones don't feel left out. We have a wheel of misfortune where you can find out how you might have died in Victorian times."

Kathryn admits this sounds a bit gruesome but she's not trying to scare the kids. "It's how you get them interested. They find it fascinating, that's why Horrible Histories was so successful."