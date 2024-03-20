Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A longstanding Blackpool holiday leader has welcomed moves to prevent more hotels from becoming derelict in the north part of the town.

The Cliffs Hotel is among the historic buildings in the new Conservation Area (picture Google)

Mick Grewcock, who owns the Queens Mansions holiday apartments on Red Bank Road in Bispham and is a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, hopes the newly approved North Promenade Conservation Area will bring more investment to the area.

The council has now formally approved a management plan for the neighbourhood stretching from Cocker Street in the south to Carlin Gate in the north, encompassing Gynn Square.

It comes after North Promenade was placed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register due to the neglect of some of its best-known landmarks, including hotels which have fallen into disrepair. Following a visit to the area, Historic England said concerns included high levels of vacancy and underused buildings and dereliction and loss of buildings.

The Conservation Area management report names the Sherwood Hotel and the former Queensgate Hotel as being “in various stages of dilapidation” while the Hacketts Hotel had to be demolished following a fire.

The Ambassador Hotel also had to be demolished in recent times when it fell into a dangerous condition.

Mr Grewcock, who has run holiday apartments in the resort for 35 years, said: "I'm hoping this conservation area status will help bring some grants into this part of Blackpool because sadly a lot of premises are not trading, and some hotels have gone into dereliction.

"My property is not in the conservation area, but I know how costly it can be to maintain premises because the north part of Blackpool is really battered by the weather. I have had to spend tens of thousands of pounds on repairs on my property. If the roof blows off in a storm it is a massive cost to businesses.

"But there are some beautiful buildings on North Promenade, such as The Cliffs Hotel. So hopefully the conservation area will start to make a difference."