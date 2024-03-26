HSBC bank in Newhouse Road, Blackpool reopens after refurbishment and pop up banks

HSBC UK bank in Blackpool closed for a refresh.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:54 GMT
A bank in Blackpool that closed its doors temporarily to undergo a refresh over three weeks ago has reopened to the public.

HSBC bank on Newhouse Road, closed on Friday (March 8) to undergo a refresh, including internal building work, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.

The bank opened again yesterday (Monday) ahead of schedule at 9.30am. A spokesperson for the branch said: "Our customers are liking the improvements, including the new machines which allow deposits and withdrawals in the same machine, which was not possible before.

"We appreciate the patience of our customers while the branch was closed for this upgrade."

