A bank in Blackpool that closed its doors temporarily to undergo a refresh over three weeks ago has reopened to the public.

The bank has undergone a refurb to include pop up banks.

HSBC bank on Newhouse Road, closed on Friday (March 8) to undergo a refresh, including internal building work, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.

The bank opened again yesterday (Monday) ahead of schedule at 9.30am. A spokesperson for the branch said: "Our customers are liking the improvements, including the new machines which allow deposits and withdrawals in the same machine, which was not possible before.