High street scoops £80,000 grant for town’s regeneration

It is one of more than 60 across England to receive a share of £6m to deliver a Cultural Programme as part of the town’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) status which was

awarded last year.

The grant will enable Kirkham’s Cultural Consortium to deliver a programme of creative art-based commissions inspired by Kirkham’s richly diverse heritage.

Helen Juste, Kirkham Cultural Consortium’s Cultural Producer

Features are set to include the creation of an interactive heritage trail focusing on listed buildings and historic local stories; a series of town centre murals which will animate and illuminate

Kirkham’s industrial past and the development of an annual heritage event, with displays providing visitors with the opportunity to travel back in time, while sampling local food and drink.

It will also fund the setting up of a shop, on the town’s main Poulton Street, which will become the base for ‘Artists in Residence’ – showcasing artwork created by both artists and

individuals who take part in a series of activities.

It is hoped the programme of events and initiatives will not only inspire local creativity but improve health and wellbeing through community and social engagement.

Helen Juste, Kirkham Cultural Consortium’s Cultural Producer, said: “This grant provides an exciting opportunity for the community to create a cultural vision for their town.

“The Cultural Programme will deliver a wealth of opportunities for individuals to work with professional artists to create artwork which will animate the town.

“It is an exciting time for Kirkham, for the community to work together, to bring alive Kirkham’s past while improving its future prospects, assisting in its regeneration.”

Heidi Hopkinson, co-owner of the town’s Serendipity House gift shop and chairman of Kirkham Business Group, said: “We’re delighted the Cultural Consortium has been awarded this

grant and we cannot wait to see the cultural vision take shape.”