Hickory’s Smokehouse – a new American-style BBQ restaurant – has announced online bookings have opened for its new restaurant in Thornton.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When will the restaurant open?

The popular restaurant chain has taken over the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North and will officially open on Monday, September 25.

Work has been taking place to transform the former Greene King pub into a Hickory’s since the Iron Horse closed earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South (Picture by Hickory's Smokehouse)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s been a buzz of excitement for the opening of Hickory’s – the first on the Fylde Coast – since it was announced the chain would be taking over the Iron Horse in March.

The renovation of the former pub is nearing completion, with the finishing touches expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

It’s the second Hickory’s to open in Lancashire and will save diners on the Fylde Coast from having to travel 22 miles to the nearest branch in Hutton near Preston.

What does the restaurant specialise in?

The renovation of the former Iron Horse pub into a Hickory's Smokehouse is nearing completion (Picture by Hickory's Smokehouse)

Diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see the full menu HERE and find Hickory’s on Facebook HERE.

How can I book a table?

It’s the second Hickory’s to open in Lancashire (Picture by Hickory's Smokehouse)

You can book a table by clicking HERE.

A spokesman for Hickory’s Smokehouse said: “The day is finally here folks, you can now book a table from Monday, September 25.

“Thank you for all your support, we can't wait to open our doors & welcome you all to Hickory’s Thornton!