Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant in Thornton announces online bookings are live as opening date approaches
When will the restaurant open?
The popular restaurant chain has taken over the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North and will officially open on Monday, September 25.
Work has been taking place to transform the former Greene King pub into a Hickory’s since the Iron Horse closed earlier this year.
There’s been a buzz of excitement for the opening of Hickory’s – the first on the Fylde Coast – since it was announced the chain would be taking over the Iron Horse in March.
The renovation of the former pub is nearing completion, with the finishing touches expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
It’s the second Hickory’s to open in Lancashire and will save diners on the Fylde Coast from having to travel 22 miles to the nearest branch in Hutton near Preston.
What does the restaurant specialise in?
Diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US.
Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.
How can I book a table?
You can book a table by clicking HERE.
A spokesman for Hickory’s Smokehouse said: “The day is finally here folks, you can now book a table from Monday, September 25.
“Thank you for all your support, we can't wait to open our doors & welcome you all to Hickory’s Thornton!
“Who’s joining us on opening week?”