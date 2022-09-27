Hello Fit Lytham shortlisted for regional gym of the year in National Fitness Awards
A Fylde gym has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
Hello Fit Lytham has made it through to the finals of the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards.
The club, based at The Old Mill, on Boundary Road, has been shortlisted in the 'Regional Gym of the Year North' category, which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.
The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.
Hello Fit Lytham will now go through to the next stage of the judging process with six other finalists.
Lisa Leyland, who runs the gym with her partner Richard Mitchell, said: “We are ecstatic to be shortlisted.”
Trophies will be handed out a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale – who is known for her role as Jet in television show Gladiators - on Friday, November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.