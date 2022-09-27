Hello Fit Lytham has made it through to the finals of the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards.

The club, based at The Old Mill, on Boundary Road, has been shortlisted in the 'Regional Gym of the Year North' category, which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Lisa Leyland of Hello Fit in Lytham

Hello Fit Lytham will now go through to the next stage of the judging process with six other finalists.

Lisa Leyland, who runs the gym with her partner Richard Mitchell, said: “We are ecstatic to be shortlisted.”