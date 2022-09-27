Ellena M organ , who runs drama and singing school Little Voices Fylde, has been shortlisted for the Next Generation Franchisee award of the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.

Ellena, started going along to singing and drama lessons when she was eight years old, will be battling it out against four other business owners to take home the coveted Next Generation accolade in November.

Little Voices was established in 2007 by Jane James (nee Maudsley), a classically-trained opera singer with a background as a singing teacher.

Little Voices Fylde franchisee Ellena Morgan pictured centre with students

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was Ellena’s singing teacher for 10 years, which inspired Ellena to set up her own franchise to nuture the next generation.

The awards evening will take place on November 24 in Birmingham.