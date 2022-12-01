News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

GO Outdoors Express Blackpool: 12 pictures from inside the new shop which has opened in the former Millets

A GO Outdoors Express store, one of the first of its kind in the country, opened its doors in Blackpool on Monday, November 28.

By Aimee Seddon
8 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 7:06pm

GO Outdoors, which specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, is expanding its brand by opening 13 new express-style stores in convenient high street locations across the North West and North Wales.

Although these stores will be more compact than the super-stores, the full range of stock will be available to order for collection via in store ordering.

Take a look inside the Blackpool Go Outdoors Express below:

1. 12 photos of the new Go Outdoors Express store

Pictured outside the Blackpool store are staff members Steve and Luke.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Go Outdoors Express Blackpool

Camping equipment available for purchase

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Go Outdoors Express Blackpool

Inside the new store

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Go Outdoors Express Blackpool

Boots on sale.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolNorth WalesNorth West