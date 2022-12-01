GO Outdoors Express Blackpool: 12 pictures from inside the new shop which has opened in the former Millets
A GO Outdoors Express store, one of the first of its kind in the country, opened its doors in Blackpool on Monday, November 28.
By Aimee Seddon
8 minutes ago
Updated
1st Dec 2022, 7:06pm
GO Outdoors, which specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, is expanding its brand by opening 13 new express-style stores in convenient high street locations across the North West and North Wales.
Although these stores will be more compact than the super-stores, the full range of stock will be available to order for collection via in store ordering.
Take a look inside the Blackpool Go Outdoors Express below:
Page 1 of 3