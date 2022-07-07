Based in Lytham, Beyond The Dawn Digital has worked with more than 10,000 female entrepreneurs wishing to build their businesses and be supported via the agency’s global community since it began five years ago.

Through a blend of group coaching programmes, partnerships, charity events and free resources, Beyond The Dawn and its Founder, Dawn Baxter, have aimed to create a culture of women lifting each other up and sharing their passion for business together.

The agency initially began in 2017 as Pretty Branding, offering social media management to small businesses before rebranding as it transitioned to help female entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses.

Agency founder Dawn Baxter began the company fired by her passion and love of supporting small businesses.

After forging a successful career in the jewellery industry and retail sector, she switched focus and achieved multiple modalities and qualifications including graphic design, digital marketing, and positive psychology coaching.

Now the company has passed the £250,000 sales mark and is planning a new studio move and global team expansion.

Dawn said: “It’s amazing to be celebrating not just one, but two major milestones; our fifth birthday is so exciting on its own, but to realise how many female entrepreneurs and small businesses we’ve helped since starting in 2017 is a wonderful feeling.

“Beyond The Dawn has flourished, we now offer all of our clients a full end-to-end digital service that can support their needs with graphic design, digital marketing, social media and branding, but more than that we can also support ambitious female entrepreneurs with confidence and empowerment coaching; no matter what stage of their journey they’re at.”

Alongside her successful agency, Dawn has also strengthened community links.

When the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, alongside other Beyond The Dawn team members, she set up a Blackpool support group on Facebook, which offered services such as picking up prescriptions and shopping as well as companionship for those feeling isolated or lonely during the pandemic.

After just two weeks, the group had grown to have more than 25,000 members matching volunteers to those in need.

Dawn added: “The new studio is another big step forward for us. It is not too far from where we are currently based but it definitely feels like an exciting, new chapter.

"Our new offices will serve as a creative hub for both the Beyond the Dawn Digital team and clients, allowing them to record and create content for social media platforms and podcasts as well as providing facilities for video recording capabilities to create online courses and much more.