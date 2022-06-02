Companies have signed up to the pioneering initiative backed by the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network to ensure the area’s employees are fully supported with their mental health.

With charities and other organisations continuing to report increases in mental health issues across society, the network is also providing practical support to employers and employees by offering a free mental health webinar next month.

A Business in the Community study of Mental Health at Work in 2020, revealed 41 per cent of employees experience poor work-related mental health, with excessive pressure, workload and long hours the main causes.

The Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network is offering a free "Mind that Gap" training session hosted by Neil Sladen

Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network has responded by launching a range of initiatives and interventions to support businesses and their employees across the area.

Victrex, Addison Group, Atos, BAE Systems, Blackpool Transport, Code Galaxy, ICG Brandbuilders, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Empowerment, Choice Hotels, Unique Training and 32West are among the businesses who have already signed up to the network’s mental health pledge.

The network is hoping these businesses, which cover a full range of sizes and sectors, will provide inspiration to others across Blackpool and Fylde to come forward and sign up to the mental health pledge.

Andy Anderson from Victrex

Andy Anderson, head of research and development at Victrex, said: “We need to ensure mental health is given the same time and focus that physical health is already given.

"By signing up your organisation to the pledge, you’re declaring publicly that mental health at work is a priority for you and you’re joining a growing movement of like-minded employers, businesses and organisations across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

“We would encourage businesses of all shapes and sizes in any sector to join others in the network and sign up to the pledge."

Among the pledges businesses make are a commitment to prioritise mental health in the workplace, promote an open culture around mental health, and provide mental health support.

The Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network is offering a free “Mind that Gap” training session on Thursday, June 9, 9.30am-1pm, at Blackpool Unlimited, Enterprise Centre, Lytham Rd, Blackpool.

Neil Sladen, who hosts the session which explores Brain and Stress, Thinking Habits, and Coping Tips, is a fully qualified counsellor and registered member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy.

The session is applicable to individuals who feel they would benefit from understanding more about levels of personal resilience and psychological well-being.

Andy Anderson said: “The Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network is delighted that Neil is continuing to provide this excellent, free training session to the Fylde Coast workforce. I’d encourage employers and

employees alike to take up this great offer.”

Places on this free training session are limited. To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mind-that-gap-session-tickets-336470742047