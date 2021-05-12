Fylde coast businesses urged to help boost job prospects for young

The Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network said that in the wake of the pandemic young people were more uncertain about career prospects.

The group has been part of the launch of a website to help show the opportunities and possibilities across Lancashire.

The call comes as a national survey showed that 70 per cent of secondary school pupils had no idea what they would do for a career.

Michelle Walker, project manager for the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network, said: “Preparing young adults for the world of work has never been as important as it is right now because of the effect the pandemic has had on the employment market.

“That’s why we are working so hard with businesspeople to make sure this generation’s life chances are not defined by the pandemic.

“A group of inspiring people across our area have already rallied to the cause and are achieving encouraging results with a range of initiatives for different age groups to provide clear routes into careers.

“But with students having returned to schools and colleges, after 12 months like no other, more businesspeople are needed to help by sharing their advice, offering practical tips and opening the door to young people by providing work experience opportunities. A survey showed some young people in our area have very limited knowledge of what job opportunities are available.

More help is needed for pupils to find their career, says the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network

“The Start in Lancashire careers website was created to provide a solution with video content of people from the community who young adults could relate to doing their day to day jobs and covering a diverse range of careers.

“It’s a digital connection to the world of work which has been so successful that after starting out as a resource for the Blackpool area (www.blackpool.startprofile.com/page/blackpool) it has since been extended across the whole of Lancashire.

“We want young people to fully understand the opportunities that can be found on their doorstep and inspire them to find out about jobs they never even knew existed.”

Around 70 per cent of secondary school students do not know what they want to do for a career, according to new research from Launch Your Career.

And more than half (54 per cent) said they have now changed their career ideas in the wake of the turmoil of the pandemic. This comes as 47 per cent of secondary school teachers say their school’s ability to give careers advice to students has worsened since the start of the pandemic.