Food hygiene ratings: Four Fylde coast businesses given new scores following recent inspections

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of establishments on the Fylde coast, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops which were given new ratings:

Town Centre Kiosk, 7a Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Town Centre Kiosk was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 301 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Kat's Kitchen in Knott End Sports & Social Club, Salisbury Avenue, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0BP

Kat's Kitchen was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

It was was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wyre's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 145 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Prestige Catering at Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9EQ

Prestige Catering was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.

Dinos, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PY