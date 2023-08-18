A new restaurant is set to take over the former KFC located in Blackpool town centre.

Signs have gone up for a new restaurant which is set to take the place of the former KFC in Bank Hey Street.

The Crafty Pig is scheduled to open later this month, offering burgers, jacket potatoes, hot dogs, 22 flavours of ice cream and more.

The eatery is currently looking for full-time and part time members of staff to join its team.

When did KFC close its doors?

The KFC restaurant closed in 2021.

It is understood that the franchisee opted not to renew the lease on the building at the corner of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street, next to Blackpool Tower.

A KFC spokesman said: "All good things must come to an end… isn’t that what they say?

“It’s a tough decision but we’re going to close our doors for good at KFC Blackpool Hey Street.

“But no need to panic chicken fans – our team members have been relocated at the fryers not too far away on Devonshire Road or Cornelian Way for your drive-thru, delivery and takeaway chicken fix.

“And stay tuned as you never know where we’ll open our coop nearby next!”