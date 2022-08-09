Fino Tapas in Lytham to close permanently following 'decline in sales and footfall'

Mark O'Rourke, the founder of Fino Tapas, said this was “due to a decline in sales and footfall over the past six months of trading.”

“July sales this year are 50 per cent less than last year while our other Fino venues have increased in sales,” he added.

Fino Tapas in Lytham will close permanently due to a "decline in sales and footfall"

“When we initially launched … we saw some great numbers; however, quite quickly, it became more sporadic and unfortunately it isn’t sustainable for us to remain open.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful customers and employees for the past 12 months.”

All staff members affected by the closure were offered their jobs across other Fino sites which were described as “thriving”.

Vouchers can be used at any other Fino site or refunded when brought into the Lytham restaurant before August 14.

Alternatively, email [email protected] for a refund on any valid vouchers.

The first Fino Tapas was opened in Preston in 2018, with the chain later expanding into Blackpool and Lytham following a £2 million investment.

Plans were also announced to open a further two restaurants in Kendal and Chester, creating up to 250 new jobs across the North West.

Fino Tapas in Lytham opened its doors in June 2021 in a Grade II-listed premises previously occupied by Gusto – an Italian restaurant.