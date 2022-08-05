Subway in Waterloo Road, Blackpool was given the three star rating following an assessment on July 5.
A three star rating means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory".
During the visit, food inspectors found that hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as the management of food safety was deemed to be “general satisfactory”.
Fast food restaurant McDonalds, located at 449-451 Promenade, Blackpool was given a four star rating after an assessment on July 4.
A four star means "hygiene standards are good".
During the inspection, officers found that food handling and the management of food safety were “good”, while the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was “generally satisfactory”.
It means that of Blackpool's 268 takeaways, 57% have ratings of five and none have zero ratings, while of the 309 restaurants, cafes and canteens, 67% have ratings of five and just one is zero.