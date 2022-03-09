A new Hospitality and Tourism Sector Seminar is being held at Ribby Hall Village on Tuesday, March 15 as part of Fylde Council’s drive to support local business – and backed by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.The event, between 10.30am and 3.30pm, is free to attend and open to all Fylde businesses.Hosted by John Barlow , of Hub62 training consultancy, delegates will be given an insight into the future of hospitality excellence and tips on customer experience.

Mr Barlow said: “Attendees will be supported to action plan top tips for their teams that will boost repeat business and recommendations going forwards.”Fylde Council has also launched a pre-seminar Hospitality and Tourism webinar which is available on the Council’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/fyldecouncilFylde Council successfully bid for £243,500 of funding through the Welcome Back Fund, and is using the money to support improvements to town centres, and help local business groups who are creating events to encourage people to return to high streets.Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “The event will give these businesses the opportunity to come together and share their experiences, the challenges of bringing customers back safely to hospitality, to look at developing best practice as well as tapping into a wealth of knowledge on how the sector can bounce back."