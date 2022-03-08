New Thai restaurant moving into former Bilash Balti premises in St Annes
A new Thai restaurant is opening in premises in St Annes town centre previously occupied for three decades by the Bilash Balti eaterie.
The Ploy Thai Seafood restaurant opens to the public on Wednesday, March 9, at the site in St Andrew’s Road South which had been the Bilash’s home since 1992 up to its closure last month following the retirement of proprietor Azizul Choudhury.
The new eaterie is understood to be the sister restaurant of the Ploy Thai Cafe in Topping Street, Blackpool, and its new home is in St Annes’ ‘cafe quarter’ centred on the Wood Street area.
Sporting a striking green frontage, the Ploy is just a few doors away from the Thai Spice Paradise takeaway and restaurant which has proved a big hit with St Annes diners since opening around two years ago in premises previously occupied by a Moroccan restaurant, and before that, a Chinese takeaway.
It’s among several empty premises around St Annes which have been quickly snapped up to open as new businesses and the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) group of traders says it’s a very encouraging trend.
"It’s good to see empty premises quickly reoccupied to ensure St Annes can continue to offer a wide range of services to residents and visitors,” said STEP chairman Veli Kirk.
"It’s great that the former Bilash restaurant is becoming Ploy and we hope it goes well for them. I have been in to wish them all the best and hope they can join us as the STEP St Annes Food Festival next month.”