Festive treats galore in store at St Annes Christmas market

The event opening at 4pm on Thursday and running from 11am to 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see a host of stalls and cabins offering food, drink and gifts.

Arts and crafts, candles, cards, sweet treats, wreaths, homewares, baked treats, ceramics and of course Christmas goods are just a taster of what’s in store.

Father Christmas will be in his Grotto and listening to children’s gift requests until 6pm each day, with no need to book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STEP chairman Veli Kirk and fellow organiser Dorothy Aitken watch the market cabins being set up.

He has also agreed to a special ‘quiet hour’ for children with autism, before the market officially opens on Sunday, so between 9.45 and 10.45 pre-booked visitors can go through slowly and quietly to see him.

Tomorrow, Chelsea Stevens will be on stage, while Lucy Ella Smith performs on Saturday.

All day on Saturday, the Inner State strolling players will be doing their ‘circus routine’ in period costume, interacting with visitors and offering hobby horse rides and tickets to the free children’s raffle.

The event is organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP)in association with St Annes Town Council and Fylde Council and STEP chairman Veli Kirk said: “We are looking forward to a wonderful weekend. Thanks to our sponsors, Anatolia Seaview, Beaverbrooks, Cuffe and Lacey Fostering, The View, Fylde Council and St Anne’s Town Council for their support and to the 30 community volunteers who are helping to make this happen."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.