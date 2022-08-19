Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincents Solicitors has opened in Poulton and will service clients across Blackpool, Wyre and north Fylde.

The nine-strong legal team has moved into the new premises at Beckett House at Wyrefields on the Poulton Industrial Estate, half way between existing branches in Lytham and Garstang to fill a geographic gap in the firm’s service provision.

Experienced commercial property solicitor Sophie Mercer is the new head of the Poulton branch and has been promoted to director of commercial property. Sophie, who lives in Poulton, will also now sit on the Vincents Solicitors management board.

Her team will comprise six commercial and residential property specialists, three of whom are relocating with her from the Jubilee House office in Lytham, and a three-strong private client team offering wills and probate services, moving to Poulton from the Garstang office.

Vincents Poulton will focus on providing commercial and residential property support to local businesses and individuals – including both landlords and tenants across the area’s industrial estates, business parks and retail premises – alongside the traditional branch services of residential conveyancing and private client work.

Family law, divorce, childcare, personal injury, clinical negligence and corporate services can also be provided via lawyers based at the firm’s HQ in Preston’s Winckley Square.

Sophie said: “Blackpool and Wyre are home to a wealth of industry and entrepreneurial talent and, with future inward investment and regeneration initiatives coming forward, further commercial growth is inevitable. Many of these businesses will want to get the most from their commercial property leases and will benefit from our knowledge and expertise.

“We have developed a strong client base in this area and there will be a number of clients for whom our new Poulton branch will be more convenient.

"I hope that by having my team here on the ground in Poulton we can continue to grow this base and support more local businesses with their commercial property requirements.”

Phillip Gilmore, Vincents Solicitors managing director, said: “As a senior figure within the commercial property department, Sophie Mercer has developed her own team and expanded the firm’s footprint throughout Lancashire, in particular across Blackpool and Wyre.

"Her energy and commitment have earned Sophie a well-deserved promotion, while the influx of new staff and clients made a compelling case for a new Poulton office to provide ‘on-the-ground’ support for businesses in the area.

“The new location also allows us to offer conveyancing, wills and probate directly to the local community, and provides access to Vincents’ full-range of legal services for those who aren’t able to visit our neighbouring branches in Lytham and Garstang.”