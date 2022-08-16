Fylde coast to bid farewell to hairdressing legend as David Maria Hair Studio owner dies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brand Woods, who founded the well respected David Maria Hair Studio in Poulton, died aged 78 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

David mentored and trained scores of hair stylists in the Fylde area and managed three salons with more than 40 employees in Poulton, Blackpool and St Annes.

He put his success down to great staff and excellent customer service.

David Woods founder of the David Maria Hair Studio in Poulton, has died aged 78

When he left school, he planned to follow in his father’s footsteps as a publican. The 15-year-old joined his dad’s team at their home pub, The Bull Hotel in the Square at Poulton, but his dad fired him for, amongst other things, not getting to work on time.

So instead he took up a three year apprenticeship as a ladies hair dresser with Pye’s of Queen Street in Blackpool, earning one-pound seven shillings and sixpence a week and launching a 60-year career in hairdressing almost by default.

After completing his apprenticeship, he moved to Dublin with a salon in Dawson Street with many titled clients including the Duchess of Westminster.

Dame Shirley Bassey with David Woods, from David Maria Hair Salon, in 1982, when he styled her hair for her shows at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool

But he missed his family and friends and so returned to the Fylde coast. He met his future wife Sylvia, also a stylist, and together they set up their first salon, David Maria at Highcross Road, Poulton in 1966.

Lifelong friend John Hartley said: “David loved his work and many clients became friends. He was a creative and innovatory business man who was one of the first to produce hair and beauty shows for charity, something pretty unusual at the time.

“Another example was a special night out to thank his staff. It was a Mafia themed event entitled ‘Meet The Hit Squad’ at which he dressed the team in black gangster style outfits.

"This event was featured in the local media and was seen by clients, friends and colleagues in the industry who were all impressed.

David Woods with wife Shirley and team members outside the David Maria Hair Studio in Poulton

“David was well read, enjoying non fiction and magazines. He had a particular interest in Blackpool with its famous and historic attractions. He had a great sense of humour, specialising in irony, and enjoyed the company of friends with whom he met up with every week until his last weeks.

"A Jaguar car enthusiast, he recently bought a classic, top of the range, Daimler Jaguar complete with cocktail cabinet, walnut trim and leather upholstery. However, it was his family that gave him his greatest pleasure. Parties at his home with all his nearest and dearest were legendary events.”

David leaves wife Sylvia, children Deborah, Rachel and Claire, eight grandchildren and other family members and friends.

The funeral service was at St Chads Church, Poulton, (where David was a choirboy) on Tuesday August 16.