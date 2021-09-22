Excitement builds for new Bispham Aldi supermarket

Excitement has been building around the new supermarket's grand opening ever since it was announced in August last year that the food giant would be setting up shop in Holyoake Avenue.

The site has been under construction since the closure of the former Poundstretcher on February 26, four years after it opened in 2017.

And shoppers were thrilled to hear that not only would an Aldi be moving into the 20,000sq ft building, but it would be shared with discount retailer B&M Stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8am tomorrow (Thursday September 23), Team GB Olympic bronze gymnast Daniel Purvis will finally cut the ribbon at Bispham's new Aldi alongside store manager James Turek.

B&M confirmed it would be opening in Holyoake Avenue "in Autumn," but an official date has not been set.

But at 8am tomorrow (Thursday September 23), Team GB Olympic bronze gymnast Daniel Purvis will finally cut the ribbon at Aldi alongside store manager James Turek.

Mr Turek said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Bispham. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Daniel Purvis join us will make it a morning to remember."

However, as one door opens, another closes - and Aldi's store in Waterloo Road, South Shore, is in the process of being sold off and closed down.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We are in the process of selling our Waterloo Road store in Blackpool as the site is no longer suitable for our long term requirements."

They advised that customers would still be able to use the Oxford Square store in Marton, as well the new Bispham branch.

Some 35 local people had been hired to work in the Bispham store, Aldi bosses said, and they are calling on local charities and food banks in Bispham to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.