The second phase of the multi-million pound upgrade of Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market will open on Friday November 10 with retail stalls returning to the venue.

It follows on from the opening of the food hall at the market in May this year, creating 40 jobs, following a £3.6m investment in the council owned building.

Operators the Little Blackpool Leisure Company have now recruited retailers for the market with sellers to include

Fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, pies, craft beer and natural wine

Contemporary homeware

Ethically sourced and handmade home décor and gifts

Crystals and holistic therapies

Local artist

Vintage clothing

Record shop

Shoe cleaning and repairs

Cakes, brownies and cookies

Clothing

Art and photography

Community-led workshop space

Abingdon Street Market

The market is also available for use as an events space including for live music and community and charity events.

The original stall-holders were dislodged from the market in April 2021 and moved into temporary premises in Victoria Street before being dispersed into other town centre units.

They sold a range of goods such as handbags, cosmetics, clothes and greetings cards.

The food hall inside the market

Jake Whittington, director of Little Blackpool Leisure Company Limited, said: “We’re extremely excited for the opening of the retail market this November.

“We have a great mix of retailers that come from across Blackpool and bring something new to the town centre.

“With low cost rent and high footfall, we hope this is a place where independent local retailers will flourish.

“We’ve also created a community space that can be used for a range of workshops, charity-led activities, talks and co-working events.”

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for levelling up (Place), said: “We’re delighted that Abingdon Street Market is forging ahead and opening the retail part of the market.

“Since their initial opening in May it has proven to be very popular and goes to show that quality venues like this were needed and wanted in Blackpool.

“It was really important to us to bring back to life this historic underutilised building in Blackpool and see it fully open, updated and buzzing again.

“I’m really excited to see the final piece of the jigsaw be put in place and to see people shopping in the market once again.”

