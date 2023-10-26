News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Date set for opening of stalls at Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market

The second phase of the multi-million pound upgrade of Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market will open on Friday November 10 with retail stalls returning to the venue.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It follows on from the opening of the food hall at the market in May this year, creating 40 jobs, following a £3.6m investment in the council owned building.

Operators the Little Blackpool Leisure Company have now recruited retailers for the market with sellers to include

  • Fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, pies, craft beer and natural wine
  • Contemporary homeware
  • Ethically sourced and handmade home décor and gifts
  • Crystals and holistic therapies
  • Local artist
  • Vintage clothing
  • Record shop
  • Shoe cleaning and repairs
  • Cakes, brownies and cookies
  • Clothing
  • Art and photography
  • Community-led workshop space
Abingdon Street MarketAbingdon Street Market
Abingdon Street Market
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The market is also available for use as an events space including for live music and community and charity events.

Read More
Abingdon Street Market: Take a look inside the newly refurbished Blackpool food,...

The original stall-holders were dislodged from the market in April 2021 and moved into temporary premises in Victoria Street before being dispersed into other town centre units.

They sold a range of goods such as handbags, cosmetics, clothes and greetings cards.

The food hall inside the marketThe food hall inside the market
The food hall inside the market

Jake Whittington, director of Little Blackpool Leisure Company Limited, said: “We’re extremely excited for the opening of the retail market this November.

Hide Ad

“We have a great mix of retailers that come from across Blackpool and bring something new to the town centre.

Hide Ad

“With low cost rent and high footfall, we hope this is a place where independent local retailers will flourish.

“We’ve also created a community space that can be used for a range of workshops, charity-led activities, talks and co-working events.”

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for levelling up (Place), said: “We’re delighted that Abingdon Street Market is forging ahead and opening the retail part of the market.

Hide Ad

“Since their initial opening in May it has proven to be very popular and goes to show that quality venues like this were needed and wanted in Blackpool.

“It was really important to us to bring back to life this historic underutilised building in Blackpool and see it fully open, updated and buzzing again.

“I’m really excited to see the final piece of the jigsaw be put in place and to see people shopping in the market once again.”

Hide Ad

Abingdon Street Market has received £3.6m from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, £315,000 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £90,000 through the Historic England Heritage Action Zone programme.

Related topics:BlackpoolAbingdon Street MarketOperatorsGovernment