Joe Duttine and Sally Carman-Duttine who play Tim Metcalfe and Abi Franklin in Coronation Street helped to launch the brand-new venue at Festival Leisure Park – at a sell-out celebration event.

Members were greeted to a variety of entertainment, including a magician, the entertainer Craig Harper as well as a variety of bingo. Each customer was given some bubbly on arrival.

Club 3000 Bingo invested £5 million in building their latest venue, with an innovative design and layout. It the operator’s 24th bingo club.

Sean Connolly with actors Joe Duttine and Sally Carman-Duttine who play Tim Metcalfe and Abi Franklin in Coronation Street.

Brian Fraser the owner of Club 3000 said: “We were thrilled to launch our newest club here at Blackpool, the club demonstrates how we lead the way as a modern-day bingo operator. We welcome all our new customers to the Club 3000 family. It was fantastic so see so many customers celebrating with us on the night.”

Customers have the chance of winning £50,000 every afternoon and evening on the National Bingo Game, as well as smaller prizes.

The club is on the site of the former Swift Hound Pub, which was demolished in February 2020.

Eyes down - 800 customers turned up for the launch event at Club 3000 in Blackpool

Sean Connolly , General Manager commented: “The opening was a fabulous evening the atmosphere was fantastic, I was delighted to see so many customers at the event and would like to thank them for their support and my team who made it all happen on the night! This is a great community, and we can’t wait to welcome in even more customers in the coming weeks”

Sean Connolly and all the team at the new Blackpool club