Young farmers return to Blackpool Winter Gardens as tickets go on sale for annual AGM weekender event in April 2023

Young farmers across the country have started making plans to return to Blackpool as the controversial annual AGM weekender has been confirmed for 2023.

By Lucinda Herbert
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 4:12pm

Every year hundreds of people from the Young Farmers Community gather in the resort to ‘let off steam'.

The so-called 'DIY AGM' is an unofficial convention that has been criticised for attracting rowdy behaviour, but brings a lot of business into the town.

Here’s what we know about it’s return.

Young Farmers return to Blackpool in 2023

When is the Young Farmers event in 2023?

The Young Farmers Weekend is from Friday Apr 28 to Monday May 01, 2023.

Where is the Young Farmers AGM?

The main AGM event is at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, on 28/29.

Then from 10pm – 4am the farmers can head on to the Revolution for the Bank Holiday Big Weekend 2023.

This is on Friday to Sunday night.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the main AGM https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Winter-Gardens-Blackpool/DIY-Young-Farmers-AGM

Tickets for the Big Weekend https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Revolution/Young-Farmers-DIY-AGM-2023/36226750/

