He will be appearing at Viva Blackpool in Church Street on Sunday, October 2 as part of his tour, entitled ‘Fury Fest: The Official After Party Tour’.

Tyson – described as ‘the greatest heavyweight of his generation” – will embark on a global journey to tell his story.

He aims to meet as many fans as possible during a series of dates across the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, US, Far East and the Middle East.

Tyson Fury talks with Dillian Whyte's corner following the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fresh from his stunning sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte defending his WBC heavyweight title in front of 95,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April, the Gypsy King will reveal his incredible boxing life, his thrilling trilogy fights with Deontay Wilder and what happens next.

Hosted by Gold Star Promotions, the show will feature Q&As, photo opportunities and top-class entertainment throughout.

Fans can also treat themselves to VIP tickets where they will have the opportunity to meet the man himself.

Tyson Fury said: “We’re going to have a party! This is a great way to meet my fans and share what I know about my incredible boxing career.

“The highs, the lows, the struggle, the hard work, it’s all made me the fighter I am and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“After a night of stories, memories and insights into the sport of boxing my fans will know so much more about me. It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to start the tour and see the world!”

Prices range from £43.50 for general entry to £299 for VVIP tickets.