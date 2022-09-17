The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

This year, Strictly will mark the BBC’s centenary with a special themed week, alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.

The show’s return to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic will be a highlight.

Following the death of the Queen, the launch date was postponed a week until after the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The TV competition was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24.

The schedule shift was one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters such as ITV and Channel 4 also adapting their plans.

(Left to right) James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Matt Goss, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, and Ellie Taylor, the contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. (Credit: PA Media)

The celebrity line-up this year includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.