He was set to appear at Viva Blackpool in Church Street on Sunday, October 2 as part of his tour, entitled ‘Fury Fest: The Official After Party Tour’.

But on Tuesday (September 27), the Gypsy King announced the tour had been delayed so he could “prepare for his next blockbuster fight” on December 3.

His appearance in Blackpool was subsequently rescheduled to Sunday, December 18 – the same day as the World Cup final.

World boxing champion Tyson Fury has delayed his After Party World Tour (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I’m starting training camp on Monday for the December 3 fight, however I will be returning to do the rest of the shows I had planned,” Tyson Fury said in a video to fans.

“See you all soon. God bless.”

On Monday (September 26), Fury said his proposed heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua was off after his self-imposed deadline expired.

Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting if the deal could not be done in time then he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout.

Speaking on Instagram on Monday evening, the WBC champion said: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past five o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed.

“It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack.

“Forget about it. Idiot. Coward. S***house. Body builder. Always knew it. Always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy king.

“Regardless of what the f*** you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career, and your life. End of. Peace out.”

Hours after Fury called a halt to negotiations with Joshua, he apparently confirmed Mahmoud Charr as the man he would face on December 3.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had already said there was “no chance” of contracts for being signed by Monday, while Joshua insisted on Sunday that the negotiations were down to his lawyers.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, Joshua said: “It ain’t in my hands – it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.

“You know the history of boxing – make sure you get your legal terms right. That’s why you get good management and good lawyers.

“So of course I’m going to sign the contract – it’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”