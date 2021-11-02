Work under way to build apartments on site of Royal Oak in Poulton

Builders say the scheme to build 16 apartments on the site of the Royal Oak pub, on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road, is on schedule and due to be finished next year.

The former pub, opposite Wyre Council Civic Centre Offices, was built in the 1840s at the time of Poulton’s first railway. it

historically had been used for various functions such as inquests and sales of livestock from local farms.

Steelwork is going up on the site of the former Royal Oak pub in Poulton

But in recent years the pub fell into disuse and then became derelict. It was demolished in June 2018 and the prominent site, in the town's conservation area, has been empty since then.

Locally based Fylde Joinery and Building Services was awarded the contract to construct the 16 one and two bedroom city-style apartments on the site and have commenced construction work.

Managing director, Sean O'Toole said: "Ground levels are now being set out for the foundations and its anticipated the first occupier's will be in occupancy in the Autumn of 2022.

"Our sister company, James Carter Homes, has just completed the construction of five townhouses on Breck Road by Poulton Railway Station where just the show home is now for sale and gives you some of the idea of the quality construction that will be seen at the Royal Oak apartments.

16 city-style apartments are being built there by Fylde Joinery and Building Services

"Award-winning Architectural design and surveying Carters Building Consultancy based in Preston are behind the project and have a reputation for high-spec modern designs with the internal layouts been influenced by city centre designs which have high end finishes."

Phil Slater of Collerino developments said: "From the enquires received to-date we are expecting demand to be high for these beautiful one and two bedroom Royal Oak apartments which are going to be marked by our sales partners Royle Estate Agents."

The Royal Oak before demolition

The work is being done for Carters Building Consultancy