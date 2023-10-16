Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a woman at a bar in Blackpool.

Police said a 61-year-old woman collapsed and died after an altercation involving three men at Bar 19 in Queen Street at around 5.15pm on Sunday (October 15).

Officers were called to the bar and tried to resuscitate the woman. She was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Lancashire Police said two men, aged 55 and 41 – both from Blackpool – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody.

The woman – “an incredibly loving and compassionate woman with a heart of gold” – has since been named by Bar 19, who shared a moving tribute to the 61-year-old.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday, October 15) to reports of a disturbance at Bar 19 on Queen Street, Blackpool.

“We attended and found a public order incident had occurred inside the premises and immediately afterwards a 61-year-old woman had collapsed.

"She was taken to hospital; however, she sadly died a short time later.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages as we work to establish exactly what took place and how she came about her death. A Home Office postmortem will be carried out in due course.