Ukrainian artist Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield at her exhibition in Blackpool Picture from Tea Amantes

Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield is is exhibiting her works in order to raise money for victims of the war in Ukraine with proceeds from some of the sales going to charities working amid the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia.

Her exhibition, Distance of Transformation, is on show at the Tea Amantes gallery and tea-room, in Albert Road, until May 2.

The venue held a launch evening for the works which have previously been seen in New York and Vienna and Anna was delighted to meet members of the public and other Blackpool artists.

Ukrainian artist Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield's exhibition in Blackpool Picture from Tea Amantes

Anna, who trained in fine art in Chernovtsi and moved to Blackpool in 2019 said there was nothing like seeing art live.

She said: “The reason for which it’s good to watch such exhibitions live - is that no one imposes their opinion. What you saw in a combination of paints, colours, strokes and bright spots - that's what you saw and it relates only to you.

“It’s very important for me to see the reaction of the visitors and to hear their opinion. It's very interesting to hear, what feelings and emotions were provoked by my paintings in their minds, where their imagination takes them.“It was such support and warm welcome that I received from Tea Amantes Gallery. The young gallery owners, who are artists themselves, understand and embrace new ideas. Two different themes were exhibited in two halls, which made it possible for visitors to see each of them separately.“The evening was filled with friendly conversations and the pleasant aroma of tea.

The opening evening of Ukrainian artist Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield's exhibition in Blackpool Picture from Tea Amantes

"With my paintings I want to remind people about eternal truths, which have been forgotten in turmoil of nowadays. With my colours I want to revive our sacred dreams and desires, which faded from our memory. With my lines I want to make our hearts sing once again…“I understand that an artist cannot stop or prevent wars. But even if for once, my painting could stop a hand being raised to hit, or would dry a tear that is streaming from innocent eyes - at that moment, I shall know, I didn’t live and created in vain."