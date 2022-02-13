Fylde coast artist who worked for cartoon legends Hanna Barbera launches show at Blackpool art cafe

Martin Chatfield, who has drawn and painted for cartoon legends Hanna Barbera and Walt Disney, is showing his varied range of work at the Tea Amantes tea-shop and gallery in Albert Road.

Martin, 69, who lives in St Annes and went to King Edward VII, said he was delighted to team up with the new Blackpool business.

After studying art in Manchester and Liverpool, he went to work in Australia, where his talent was snapped up by Hanna Barbera, producing cartoons for the huge US market.

He later returned to the UK where he had his own art gallery and has continued paintings in a variety of styles.

Now for the first time in 20 years he is exhibiting his work at Tea Amantes in Albert Road, Blackpool, where a reception was held to launch the show.

1. The launch event saw local artists and art-lovers enjoy a soiree Photo Sales

2. Martin's work is very eclectic and shows his ability to work in a variety of styles Photo Sales

3. Inside Tea Amantes during the launch event Photo Sales

4. The cafe and gallery is next door to The Ink Den tattoo parlour which is also owned by noted tattoo artist Shamack Malachowski Photo Sales