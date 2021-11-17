Two of Blackpool's retail veterans are set to step down, just after picking up a company award

Husband and wife team Janet and Gordon were chosen from more than 50 Cash Converters franchisee holders, at its annual national award ceremony held at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

The pair won for their commitment to the second-hand retailer, which is looking to grow its number of UK stores against a backdrop of other retailers opting to close or consolidate their retail footprint after Covid.

After 30 years at the helm, Janet and Gordon are now set to enjoy retirement, with the 28-strong franchise operation, including the Blackpool stores in Church Street and Waterloo Road, being taken on by son Ben.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet and Gordon Cox

Gordon said: “We’re delighted to be recognised for our long-standing commitment to the town, but also very privileged to have been part of Blackpool’s retail community and served hundreds of thousands of its residents.

"I know I speak for Janet and Ben when I say that our teams in our Blackpool Cash Converters stores are an absolute credit to us, to the company and to the customers they serve, and we’d like to share this recognition with them.

"Our stores and Cash Converters more broadly are all about people and relationships, and we’re lucky to have built some very special relationships with many people during the last 30 years.”

Ben said: "Cash Converters has been a part of our lives for as long as I can remember. Even at the dinner table when mum and dad were starting out as franchisees, we’d talk about the business, how we could improve things, and how we could help more people.