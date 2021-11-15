Lancashire convenience store holders gather for pre-festive season, James Hall and Co summit

The independent retailers had the chance to meet for the first time in two years following the pandemic lockdowns, at the Ribby Hall event in Wrea Green, hosted by Preston-based Spar wholesaler James Hall and Co.

The delegates were provided with business updates including improvements to the James Hall and Co IT infrastructure, and enhanced support offered to independent retailers through delivery and transport.

Retailers were able to enjoy networking opportunities, meet with key suppliers, and there was a key focus on this year’s doubly important Christmas trading period ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Dodding addresses the audience at the James Hall and Co event at Ribby Hall

This covered everything from produce and non-food staples, through to premium off-licence brands to meet customer demand.

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director at James Hall and Co, said: “It was fantastic to see so many familiar faces with our independent retailers and suppliers in attendance at our Driving Sales and Profit Retailer Event.

“The event provided us with a chance to update retailers on national Spar strategy, and a range of our company developments, as well as inform them about the all-important upcoming Christmas period.”

Hills of Corby Ltd, which has 13 stores serviced by James Hall and Co across Cumbria, won a competition for tickets to attend Spar UK’s conference in Gran Canaria in 2022.

Delegates get a look at the latest products for display in their stores

Michael Gatty, director at Hills of Corby, said: “The retailer event was a good chance for our Hills team to meet up face to face with our contacts at James Hall and Co.

“They have consistently been useful events over the years to take away ideas on how to improve business.”

James Hall is a fifth generation Lancashire firm and Spar UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor for the north of England. It serves a network of 600 independent Spar retailers and company owned Spar stores six days a week.

It also has the Great Northern Sandwich Company, Clayton Park Bakery and Fazila Foods.

Light relief with a computer game