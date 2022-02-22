Top optometrist brings a boost to Fylde firm

Ceri Smith-Jaynes has joined the optometry team at Broadhurst Optometrists, on Market Square.

She has more than 21 years of experience in her field and is well known to patients in the area, having spent the last 10 years at Cottam and Glaister in St Annes.

She is one of the few optometrists in the UK to hold a Diploma in Independent Therapeutic Prescribing, which means she can provide medication for certain eye conditions in practice, without patients needing to attend hospital.

Ceri is also the Clinical Multimedia Editor for the journal Optometry Today and a spokesperson for the Association of Optometrists.

Ceri is also influential in helping her peers around the UK progress, as she writes CPD training sessions for fellow optometrists, alongside her practice work.

Ceri said: “I’m incredibly proud to have joined Broadhurst Optometrists at such an exciting time for the practice, with a team that has been providing a first-class service for so many decades.

“There’s something very special about independents; I love the freedom we are able to offer and there’s a real family atmosphere, so I’m really happy to be part of a practice with such a renowned reputation for that kind of experience.

“Thank you to those I’ve already seen in practice for making me feel so welcome, and I can’t wait to see some new and familiar faces over the coming months.”

Welcoming Ceri to the practice, Director and Dispensing Optician Lynsey Arguello said: “All of us at Broadhurst are thrilled that Ceri has joined our optometry team.

“Not only has she does a reputation across the country for her expertise, Ceri has established herself as an extremely popular member of the local community in a relatively short space of time.