This is where families in Blackpool will soon be able to do a weekly food shop for £4

Families will be able to fill a basket with fresh fruit, tinned goods and frozen food, for just £4 - saving around £25 - £30 a visit.

The store at the Kings Church, Bispham Road will provide the same range of products you’d expect to see in your local supermarkets, including baked items, sanitary products and household items, donated by local businesses.

The shop opens on 21 June. Members can sign up for £5 a year and visit twice a week, choosing their own shopping for their families. A typical shop would include one bakery item, five portions of fruit and vegetables, seven boxed or canned items, one non-food item and one item from the fridge or freezer.

Community Groceries come to Blackpool.

‘Wrap around services’ will also be available, including cooking classes, debt advice and help finding work.

It’s run by national charity The Message Trust, in partnership with Kings Church.

Andy Hawthorne OBE, Chief Executive and Founder of The Message Trust said: “This is designed to bridge the gap between supermarkets and food banks. We’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too.”

Chris Jones, Kings Church Blackpool Pastor, said: “We are very excited to be opening the Community Grocery in partnership with The Message Trust. The store and the added-value services provided will have such a beneficial impact on our community. We look forward to meeting new members in the store and offering other wrap-around support services in addition to their weekly shop.”

The store will be the newest Community Grocery to open. There are seventeen other stores across England – in Middlesbrough, Warrington, Burnley, and Glasgow, helping to feed over 20,000 families.

Mr Hawthorne said: “Escalating fuel and food prices are having a massive impact on everyone’s lives. But for many it’s made life so difficult that they are having to choose every day between heating or eating. We can’t stand by and do nothing.”