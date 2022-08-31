This is what Lancashire rail passengers need to know about the latest strikes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) is set to hold a country wide 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the ongoing national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Nine train operating companies are involved, including several that operate through Lancashire, as well as staff from Network Rail.

The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in a bid to break the deadlock.

Rail union members will be striking at Preston Train Station in September

When are the strikes due?

They will walk out from midday on Monday September 26.The strike action will coincide with the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and follows strikes by TSSA staff and also the RMT and ASLEF unions in recent weeks.

As a Labour affiliated union, the TSSA said it will be looking for support from delegates and MPs to join them on picket lines.

What does the union say?

TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes said: “The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

“Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

“I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.

“I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder to shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost-of-living crisis.”

Which trains are affected?

TSSA members will take rolling industrial action short of a strike at Northern, TransPennine Express. Greater Anglia, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.