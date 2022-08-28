Lancashire rail users face more strike misery and here's why
Lancashire rail users face more misery as train drivers at another three companies voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a dispute over pay.
Members of Aslef at Northern, TransPennine Express and Chiltern backed walkouts in the long-running row affecting the industry.
The votes were all more than 9-1 in favour of strikes, with turnouts of over 80 per cent.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said strikes were always the last resort, adding: “You can see from the votes – and the turnouts – just how angry our members are.
“These are the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic, yet have not had a pay rise since 2019.
Read More
“With inflation running at north of 10 per cent – and set to go much higher – several train companies are saying that they want their drivers to take a real-terms pay cut. Their attitude is ‘suck it up’ – and that stinks.
“We now have mandates at 12 companies.
“After our one-day strike on August 13, the Rail Delivery Group, the pressure group which represents the interests of the privatised train operating companies, asked for talks. Those talks were strained, but quite constructive.
“There were no concrete proposals but dialogue will, we hope, continue.
"That’s why we are calling on the companies to come to the table with a proper proposal to help our members.
“That is the way to prevent another strike and all the disruption that causes.
"The ball is now firmly in the train companies’ court.”
A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said: “We want to give our people a pay rise, but to fund it unions must recognise that an industry that has lost 20 per cent of its revenue can either adapt or decline.
“Instead of causing further disruption to passengers and businesses, we urge the Aslef leadership to continue talks so we can adapt our services new travel patterns, improve punctuality and secure a bright, long-term future for our people.”