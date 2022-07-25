These Lancashire supermarket workers will get a second pay rise this year

With energy bills set to rise for households this October, budget retailer Aldi is getting set to give store colleagues across the county another pay increase, with the aim of it maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket.

From September, all hourly paid colleagues at its Lancashire stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.

Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.

Aldi supermarket workers are to get a second pay rise in 2022

The new rates far exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 inside the M25.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Lancashire. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket and has more than 970 stores across Britain.