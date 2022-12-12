The truck driver was making deliveries at the rear of the store when he reportedly lost control and smashed his lorry into its back wall on Saturday (December 10).

The wall gave way, spilling bricks onto the delivery area and leaving a gaping hole in the back of the store.

A picture from the scene shows the inside of the Superdrug stock room exposed behind a pile of rubble and the front of the lorry poking through the crumbling wall.

The Superdrug store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys remains closed today (Monday, December 12) after a lorry crashed through its rear wall at the weekend

The Superdrug store in Victoria Road West was closed on Sunday and remains closed today (Monday, December 12). The health and beauty retailer has not said when the store is likely to reopen.

A Superdrug spokesperson said “Our store in Cleveleys remains closed following an incident on Saturday, December 10.