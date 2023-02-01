Tiggis in Orchard Road opened its doors in 1981, but after 42 years owner Romano Ruscitti has decided to sell up.

"It is true that the business is for sale,” said the 73-year-old, who took to Facebook to address rumours about the restaurant’s future.

But Mr Ruscitti confirmed the family-run restaurant will remain open “for the foreseeable future”, until a sale is agreed.

He has not said whether there are plans for the restaurant to continue under new ownership or reopen elsewhere following the sale.

He said: “Following the recent posts on various social media pages regarding the sale of Tiggis, and the many enquiries we have received as a result, we would like to clear up any confusion.

Tiggis in Orchard Road, St Annes, opened its doors in 1981, but owner Romano Ruscitti has decided to sell up after 42 years

“We will, however, remain open for the foreseeable future as usual and will continue to bring you the same Tiggis experience you have enjoyed for the last 42 years.

“It has not been an easy decision to make. Being part of the St Anne’s community since 1981 has been such a privilege.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our wonderful customers for their kindness and supportive words.

"We look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Regular diners were left saddened by the news of the proposed sale, with some having visited the restaurant for many years.

"Sad to hear this,” said Susan Hill. “Thank you for being our favourite and special family restaurant for over 30 years. Wish you good health and happiness when you do move.”

"Gutted!!!,” added Jane Walsh. “Been going for years, it’s the heart of the town. Will be booking a meal there very soon to say goodbye to Romano and all the lovely staff.”

Tiggis has been put up for sale but will continue trading for the 'foreseeable future', said owner Romano Ruscitti. Picture credit: Tiggis

