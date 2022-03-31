The five-time Brit Award nominated British band will be performing at the return of Soul Love on the Pier, at the Bank Holiday on Saturday, August 27.

The double Grammy Award winning band’s biggest hits include Keep On Movin and the UK number one single Back To Life (However Do You Want Me).

The group featuring Jazzie B, progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to one of the leaders of the ground-breaking British black music around the world. Over the course of their 30-year career the band have sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soul II Soul, who performed at Lytham Festival in 2018, are set to headline the soul Love event at North Pier in August 2022

Last year’s event saw mastermind Alex Huckerby collaborate with the pier to bring Jocelyn Brown, Sybil and Trevor Nelson for what he said was was a fantastic event, basking in glorious sunshine in the North Pier’s Bloom Bar.

The 2022 instalment of Soul Love On The Pier, will also feature legendary DJ Trevor Nelson and the two headliners will be joined by a host of noted DJs in the soul scene including Des Grant from Marvin’s, the clubs owned by Alex Huckerby, to make sure party goers are entertained all day. A third headliner is yet to be announced.

Organiser Alex Huckerby said: “Last years event was such a brilliant success and I loved being apart of it, The venue is so special to Blackpool, so to be able to do an event such as this on the end of the pier is great to organise. What made it even more special was the weather and seeing the sun set behind the stage with incredible acts performing!

"So many local customers said to me that they felt like they were abroad. Let's hope for the same weather this year.

"Soul ll Soul’s 2018 tour sold out shows across the country so do not miss out on what will be an unforgettable event at one of our hometown’s landmark venues.”