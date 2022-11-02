Lloyds Bank shutting the doors of its Market Square premises for good has been termed “a sad day” by town centre councillor Brenda Blackshaw, while Mar Whitehead, a prominent shopkeeper and member of the Lytham Business Partnership (LBP) group of traders, has suggested that a ‘pop up’ shared bank premises, possibly open one day a week, could be a solution for those people still keen to use banks and perhaps not comfortable with the online alternative.

"The closures are happening right across the country and of course the banks say it is down to fewer people coming into the banks,” said Marc, proprietor of Exquisite Shoes in Clifton Street and business secretary of the LBP.

The signs have already been removed from the now closed Lloyds Bank premises in Market Square, Lytham

"The banks suggest using the post offices for any in-person business and we have two of those here in Lytham, but bank closures mean increasing pressure on them and I think the time has come for the banks to perhaps look at he idea of a ‘pop-up’ shared bank in towns such as this now without individual branches to provide a service for those who still want to deal face to face.

"Although we know this has been coming, it’s still the end of an era and I hope the premises aren’t empty for long.”

Coun Blackshaw said: “It’s very sad to see the last one close and of course, it means the loss of another cash machine as well as the branch. We still have some machines outside shops but very often they run out of money at busy times and that’s more inconvenience.”

Lloyds’ closure means that Lytham has lost all seven of its banks in as many years, with RBS shutting down in 2015, Natwest and HSBC in 2017, Barclays in 2019 and Santander in 2021.

Advice for customers on the window of the now-closed bank.