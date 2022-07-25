The improvement work to 126 year-old pub included, new decor, relocation of the bar seating area, a newly created rear garden and completely revamped toilets, as well as the introduction of a new menu.
We visited the refurbished pub last week for a closer look inside:
1. The River Wyre pub in Poulton has undergone a major transformation
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. The River Wyre pub
Pictured is general manager Alana Morten.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. The River Wyre pub
The fresh interior.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. The River Wyre pub
The team are ready and waiting to greet customer.
Photo: Daniel Martino