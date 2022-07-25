River Wyre Hotel pub and restaurant: Take a closer look inside the Poulton pub following its half million pound revamp

The River Wyre Hotel on the edge of Poulton reopened last week following a revamp.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:58 am
The improvement work to 126 year-old pub included, new decor, relocation of the bar seating area, a newly created rear garden and completely revamped toilets, as well as the introduction of a new menu.

You can read more about the the investment at the establishment here.

We visited the refurbished pub last week for a closer look inside:

1. The River Wyre pub in Poulton has undergone a major transformation

The River Wyre pub in Poulton has undergone a major transformation

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. The River Wyre pub

Pictured is general manager Alana Morten.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. The River Wyre pub

The fresh interior.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. The River Wyre pub

The team are ready and waiting to greet customer.

Photo: Daniel Martino

