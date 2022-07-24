The River Wyre Hotel, on the corner of Breck Road and Amounderness Way, has retained the country pub look which has been so popular with customers.

But the extensive work has seen new decor, relocation of the bar seating area, a newly created rear garden and completely revamped toilets.

The changes don’t end there, though, with a new menu being added and the introduction of earlier brunch sessions between 9am and noon – including a range of breakfasts for the first time.

The River Wyre pub in Poulton has undergone a major transformation. Pictured is general manager Alana Morten

In addition, 12 new jobs have created as a result of the investment at the establishment, part of the Vintage Inns group.

The River Wyre opened its doors for a ‘soft re-launch’ on Friday (July 22)and is now up and running after being closed for two weeks.

General manager Alana Morten said: “More than half a million pounds has been spent on the revamp – we’ve given it a fresh look while retaining its country pub character.

"We’ve had a full change of menu, including breakfasts, and we’ve also introduced a full range of cocktails for the first time.

"Staff have undergone training for some of the new things we’ve introduced.

"We love the changes and can’t wait for customers to come in and check it all out.”

Built in 1896, King Edward VII was once seen drinking there with a group of gentlemen, and in the 1940's British stage and film acting couple Barry Barnes and Diana Churchill were regular visitors

More than 125 years after first opening, it’s still going strong.

