The state-of-the-art fleet will soon be arriving, following a successful joint bid by Blackpool Council and Blackpool Transport Services to the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund.

Plans are in place to introduce 115 new buses over the next three to five years, providing one of the cleanest, most modern bus networks in the country. BTS’ Rigby Road depot is also set to be transformed to accommodate the vehicles.

Blackpool will receive £20m from the ZEBRA fund to support the scheme. The fund was first announced by the Prime Minister in 2020 and helps local transport authorities introduce zero-emission buses and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Blackpool's fleet of cleaner diesel buses like these are set to be replaced by electric versions by Blackpool Transport following a £20m grant

The council and all of its arms-length companies aim to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Each new bus will feature a customer-focused design and will be entirely “tailpipe emissions-free”, helping to improve air quality across the Fylde Coast.

Jane Cole, managing director at BTS, said: “Good air quality is hugely important to everyone and the introduction of electric vehicles will contribute positively towards reducing air pollution. This funding is a key step in our strategy to make Blackpool a vibrant, digital-technology led town.”

James Carney, finance and commercial director at Blackpool Transport, said: “Blackpool Council has shown its ambition for a clean public and modern transport system since 2016, when the first Euro VI, environmentally-friendly diesel buses were delivered as part of a £22m finance programme to invest in new buses. This grant will take Blackpool’s bus network to another level, because by operating electric buses, the company will no longer need buy 2 million litres of diesel a year.

Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport

“We will be able to sell most of our current fleet of diesel buses to other UK bus operators, providing access to low-emission diesel buses at an affordable cost and allowing funds from the sale of the buses to be reinvested in the local transport network.”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said: "As we commit to slashing emissions and reaching net zero, our local transport network must play its part.

“These new vehicles will not only aid our journey to net zero, but will deliver cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable service for passengers across Blackpool.”

Coun Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, also welcomed the successful bid: “The ZEBRA funding means we can push forward with plans to replace the current bus fleet with zero emission vehicles. It’s yet another shot in the arm for Blackpool’s public transport system and our push towards becoming a greener town.