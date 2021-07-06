Lytham solar farm plan for energy from site by 2023

Officials of Lightsource bp were delighted with the response to an online consultation on the proposal for Lawns Farm, Ballam Road and are looking to apply for planning permission later this summer.

If that is successful, they hope to start construction of the solar installation, which would provide enough energy to power more than 7,600 homes, late next year with energy generated from 2023.

A Lightsource bp spokesman said: “The overall tone of the event was positive, reflected in the questions which were predominantly focussed on ensuring construction traffic is adequately managed, interest in local community benefit and what will happen to the land at the end of the solar farms operational life.

Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, Lytham is the site of the proposed solar energy installation

“We are now finalising a number of our technical and environmental studies to support the submission of our planning application to Fylde Council, which we anticipate will be in around a month’s time.”

Fylde councillor Julie Brickles was among those who attended the online consultation and backed the project, saying: “We simply cannot ignore the climate emergency. Our Government and we as a society must move towards clean green energy before it is too late. With that in mind I will be supporting this application at Lawns Farm.”

Comments can still be made and the online presentation viewed at www.lightsourcebp.com/uk/projects/lawns-farm

