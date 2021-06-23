Solar energy plan for Lytham farm fields

Lightsource bp says its solar installation proposed for Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, would provide enough clean renewable energy to power 7,674 homes, saving 6,171 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking 3,402 large family cars off the roads.

The 20MW solar installation would be built on 69 acres of land and Lightsource bp, which has a global presence, sees it as a key part of its mission to rapidly accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.

As well as generating clean energy, Lightsource bp says its solar installations are designed so that they also act as a haven for local wildlife.

The intended site for the proposed solar installation, at Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, Lytham

A bespoke biodiversity management plan would be developed in conjunction with the planning application, says the company, to ensure that the plan enhances the site as much as possible for local wildlife.

Lightsource will be outlining their proposal to fund, develop and build the installation at an online question and answer session on Wednesday, June 30, at 7.30pm and is inviting residents from the surrounding area to join the session via the internet.

A brief video outlining the proposals for the solar project will be shown and feedback gathered.

Penny Laurenson, the company’s director of environmental planning and sustainability, said: “We want to ensure that local communities in and around the proposed location have all the information they need about this project.”

An indication of how the installation would look if it goes ahead, with this picture supplied by Lightsource bp of a similar project elsewhere in the country

The company added that the proposed layout for the solar installation at Lawns Farm has been designed so that most of the open grassland on the site will be suitable for grazing small livestock, allowing it to retain the potential for agricultural use. The proposed fields are well screened by established vegetation and woodlands, which would limit any surrounding views of the installation.

Anyone unable to join the online session is alternatively being encouraged to call 0333 200 0755 or write to the Environmental Planning and Sustainability Team, at Lightsource bp, 7th floor 33 Holborn, London, E1CN 2HU.

For more details visit www.lightsourcebp.com/uk/projects/lawns-farm.

