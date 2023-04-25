German supermarket giant Lidl is looking to expand its portfolio of stores, including several desired locations across the Fylde coast.

The discount retailer, which already has stores in Cleveleys, Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackpool and Lytham, wants to bring stores to many new locations across the Fylde coast which have been outlined in a new brochure.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”

Lidl has revealed desirable location for new stores across the Fylde coast.

The company will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Lidl are looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces, 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

Full list of desired Preston locations:

- Bispham

- Thornton

- Fleetwood

- Kirkham

- Lytham St. Annes

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year. This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores.