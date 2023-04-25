News you can trust since 1873
Lidl reveals desired locations for its new stores including Blackpool, Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes - see full list

Lidl has unveiled the locations where they would like to open new stores across the Fylde coast.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

German supermarket giant Lidl is looking to expand its portfolio of stores, including several desired locations across the Fylde coast.

The discount retailer, which already has stores in Cleveleys, Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackpool and Lytham, wants to bring stores to many new locations across the Fylde coast which have been outlined in a new brochure.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Lidl are big on expansion, with ambitious plans to achieve over 1,100 stores across Great Britain. This means we are looking to acquire sites that meet our standard store format requirements.”

Lidl has revealed desirable location for new stores across the Fylde coast.Lidl has revealed desirable location for new stores across the Fylde coast.
The company will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Lidl are looking for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces, 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

Full list of desired Preston locations:

- Bispham

- Thornton

- Fleetwood

- Kirkham

- Lytham St. Annes

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year. This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores.

"But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

